President Ilham Aliyev and President Sadyr Zhaparov attend opening of Aghdam Juma Mosque after restoration

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, participated in the inauguration of the Aghdam Juma Mosque following its restoration, News.Az reports.

Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, updated the heads of state on the details on the restoration process. The restoration of the Aghdam Juma Mosque, which is part of the larger project to restore historical, cultural, and religious monuments in the territories liberated from occupation, has returned the mosque to its original appearance. The Aghdam Juma Mosque was constructed between 1868 and 1870 by the architect Karbalayi Safikhan Karabagi. During the city's occupation by Armenian armed forces, the mosque was set on fire and subjected to vandalism.

Restoration work in the mosque began in March 2022 after the lands were liberated. The conservation and restoration were carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, adhering to the mosque's original architectural style. The project was supported by PASHA Holding and involved both local and international specialists, including Austria's "Brugger&KO Restauratoren GmbH."

To ensure meticulous restoration, Austrian experts examined the original materials used in construction. Ruins in the area were cleared, and exploratory excavations were conducted, revealing the historical stone pavement at the mosque's entrance.

A stone fragment from the Aghdam Juma Mosque, presented to National Leader Heydar Aliyev on May 9, 2000, during the occupation period, is now displayed in the mosque.

News.Az