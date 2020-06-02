President Ilham Aliyev approves Strategy on children for 2020-2030

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on approval of "Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Children for 2020-2030".

The order aims to implement the state children's policy and ensure the comprehensive protection of children's rights.

The State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been appointed the coordinating body for the implementation of the Strategy.

The Cabinet of Ministers is assigned to develop and submit to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan a draft action plan for the implementation of the Strategy for 2020-2025 within three months.

News.Az

News.Az