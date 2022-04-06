President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Brussels for working visit
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Brussels, the capital of the Kingdom of Belgium, for a working visit at the invitation of President of the European Council Charles Michel, News.Az reports.
President Aliyev is expected to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in presence of Charles Michel in Brussels.