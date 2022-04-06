Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Brussels for working visit

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Brussels for working visit

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Brussels, the capital of the Kingdom of Belgium, for a working visit at the invitation of President of the European Council Charles Michel, News.Az reports. 

President Aliyev is expected to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in presence of Charles Michel in Brussels.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Brussels for working visit

News about - President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Brussels for working visit


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      