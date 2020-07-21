President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony to give out apartments, cars to families of martyrs and war disabled

President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony to give out apartments, cars to families of martyrs and war disabled

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs and war disabled has been held in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the presentation ceremony.

News.Az