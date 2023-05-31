President Ilham Aliyev attends official opening ceremony of 28th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the 28th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas) and the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power) within the framework of the Baku Energy Week at the Baku Expo Center, News.Az reports.

In his opening remarks, ICA Group Advisor Russell Taylor emphasized the importance of the event.

The head of state addressed the event.

Then, Assistant US Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt and UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan Baroness Emma Nicholson read out the letters of President of the United States of America Joseph Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addressed to the President of Azerbaijan, respectively.

Director for Energy Policy, Strategy and Coordination at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Energy Christina Lobillo Borrero addressed the event.

Following the speeches, the head of state viewed the 28th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas) and the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power) within the framework of the Baku Energy Week at the Baku Expo Center.

President Ilham Aliyev signed the Exhibition’s guest book.

The head of state was presented with commemorative gifts.

News.Az