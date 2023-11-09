President Ilham Aliyev attends official reception in honor of participants of 16th ECO summit in Tashkent

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the official reception in honor of the participants of the 16th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Tashkent, News.az reports.

