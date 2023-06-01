President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of 2nd European Political Community Summit in Chișinău

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of the 2nd European Political Community Summit was held in Chișinău, Moldova.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event, News.Az reports.

President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government participating in the Summit.

The meeting participants posed for photographs.

This year’s Summit to be held in the village of Bulboaca located 35 km away from Chişinău, the capital of Moldova brings together heads of state and government from some 50 countries.

The discussions of the 2nd European Political Community (EPC) Summit will focus on three main topics: joint efforts for peace and security; energy resilience and climate action; and interconnections in Europe for a better connected and more stable continent.

The EPC Summit is an exceptional platform that provides small and large countries, both within and outside the EU, with an equal voice during discussions. The EPC summit is the largest international event ever hosted by Moldova.

The initial EPC gathering took place in Prague in October 2022.

News.Az