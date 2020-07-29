President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of modular hospital for coronavirus patients in Gobustan
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Gobustan district for a visit.
The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Gobustan.
President Aliyev attended the inauguration of a modular hospital for the treatment of coronavirus patients in Gobustan district.
He was informed of the conditions created at the modular hospital.