President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of modular hospital for coronavirus patients in Gobustan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Gobustan district for a visit.

The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Gobustan.

President Aliyev attended the inauguration of a modular hospital for the treatment of coronavirus patients in Gobustan district.

He was informed of the conditions created at the modular hospital.

News.Az