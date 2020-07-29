Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of modular hospital for coronavirus patients in Gobustan

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of modular hospital for coronavirus patients in Gobustan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Gobustan district for a visit.

The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Gobustan.

President Aliyev attended the inauguration of a modular hospital for the treatment of coronavirus patients in Gobustan district.

He was informed of the conditions created at the modular hospital.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      