President Ilham Aliyev awards servicemen for liberation of Shusha city
- 24 Jun 2021 13:27
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 162584
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-awards-servicemen-for-liberation-of-shusha-city Copied
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order awarding the medal “For the liberation of Shusha” to a group of military servicemen.
Under the order, a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was honored with the medal for showing courage and heroism during the military operations to liberate the country's city of Shusha from occupation.