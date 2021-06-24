Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev awards servicemen for liberation of Shusha city

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev awards servicemen for liberation of Shusha city

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order awarding the medal “For the liberation of Shusha” to a group of military servicemen.

Under the order, a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was honored with the medal for showing courage and heroism during the military operations to liberate the country's city of Shusha from occupation.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      