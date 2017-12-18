President Ilham Aliyev awards several people for contributing to development of sports in Azerbaijan

President Ilham Aliyev awards several people for contributing to development of sports in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding the Azerbaijani President’s honorary diplomas to Tahir Gozal, Farid Gayibov and Elkhan Mamm

Under another presidential order, the titles of "Honored worker of physical culture and sport", “Honored Journalist" and "Honored Doctor" were conferred upon several people for their contributions to the development of sports in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az