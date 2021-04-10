President Ilham Aliyev awards Turkish ambassador “Dostlug” Order
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding “Dostlug” Order to Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral.
Under the order, Ozoral was awarded for his special merits in the development of relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey.
President Ilham Aliyev presented the Order to the Turkish diplomat.