President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Georgia have always supported each other`s sovereignty

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Georgia have always supported each other`s sovereignty

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We have always made statements supporting each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of borders, and supported each other during voting in relevant international organizations. Subsequently, this support will continue,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.

News.Az