Azerbaijan faces large-scale mine problem - President Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijan faces the problem of a high level of mine contamination. Some 300 Azerbaijanis have been killed or seriously injured so far in mine explosions since the end of the Second Karabakh War in November 10, 2020, said President of Azerbaijan as he received President of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Csaba Kőrösi, News.az reports.

The head of state also highlighted the large-scale restoration and reconstruction works which are being carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan had put forward an initiative to establish a new Sustainable Development Goal on demining, emphasized the importance of conducting discussions in this regard within the framework of the UN, and touched upon the issue of reforms in the UN's highest bodies.

News.Az