President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Iran bilateral relations are developing fast and have reached a high level

+ ↺ − 16 px

As reported earlier, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today accepted the credentials of the newly-appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the country Seyyed Abbas Mousavi.

AzerTag presents some excerpts from the remarks of President Ilham Aliyev at the meeting.

“As for our bilateral relations, I want to say again that our relations are developing fast and have reached a high level. I had a telephone conversation with President Rouhani at the end of July. Many important issues were discussed and we agreed that relevant members of our governments should hold meetings via videoconferencing during this pandemic. In fact, many of these meetings have already been held. This is very important because we do not want to waste time. After all, the pandemic has interfered in our work, of course.”

“I am confident that the important transport and energy projects that are being implemented today will become even larger in the coming years. As you know, the North-South transport corridor can connect not only our countries but also entire Eurasia. Both Iran and Azerbaijan are making great efforts to launch and further develop this corridor.”

“There are good results in all other areas - investment, power engineering, and others. In particular, our relations in the military-technical sphere have a long history. New agreements have been reached. I am confident that our cooperation in this area will continue to develop successfully.”

News.Az

News.Az