President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan's modern political system is also associated with Heydar Aliyev’s name

“The modern political system of Azerbaijan is also associated with Heydar Aliyev’s name. The establishment of the New Azerbaijan Party in Nakhchivan in November 1992 and the election of Heydar Aliyev as chairman of the party led to the emergence of a modern political system in Azerbaijan since the New Azerbaijan Party was created as an opposition party to the incumbent anti-national government,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation, News.Az reports.

“The creation of this party, the New Azerbaijan Party, reverberated throughout Azerbaijan. There was an influx of people from different regions of Azerbaijan who wanted to join the party. In a short time, the New Azerbaijan Party became the leading political force in Azerbaijan, and it is still the case today,” the head of state noted.

News.Az