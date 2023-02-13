Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan's potential, including green energy potential, will open new opportunities for Europe

“I am sure that we will reach our goals in all these directions, and just like in the oil and gas projects, Azerbaijan's electricity will also be delivered to Europe,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a groundbreaking ceremony for a thermal power plant, the largest in Azerbaijan`s independence period, News.Az reports. 

“For this purpose, a relevant agreement was signed in December last year, and Azerbaijan's potential, including green energy potential, will open new opportunities for Europe,” the President noted.


