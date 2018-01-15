President Ilham Aliyev: Bulgaria and Azerbaijan will continue to cooperate successfully

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Today we broadly discussed various aspects of our relations. Once again we have confirmed that Bulgaria and Azerbaijan will continue to cooperate as two friendly countries ", said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev following the meeting in an expanded format in Baku between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov.

"In the economic sphere we should try to increase the trade turnover between us. At present it is not at the proper level. Relevant instructions were given to take concrete steps to increase trade turnover within a short period of time. I think there are good opportunities for mutual investment, and we will work in this direction," he said, APA reports.

President Ilham Aliyev said that the main topic of today's talks was related to the energy sector: "As you know, we are partners in this area. Azerbaijan and Bulgaria together with other countries ensures the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor. Azerbaijan has rich gas fields. Approved gas reserves are 2.6 trillion cubic meters. The construction of the Southern Gas Corridor will be our next contribution to Europe's energy security. At present, Azerbaijani oil provides energy security to many European countries and in the near future, Azerbaijani gas will do the same. Implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor continues successfully. The implementation of the Shahdenz-2 project has reached 99 percent. "Shahdeniz-2" is the main resource for the Southern Gas Corridor. At the same time, this year TANAP project is expected to be completed. The implementation of this project has also reached 90%. So, all the work goes on schedule, and this giant project is being successfully implemented. After the Southern Gas Corridor, European energy security issues will be built on a solid foundation, and we are glad that Azerbaijan is contributing to this issue. Taking into consideration that 1 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas will be transported to Bulgaria in a few years, we today with the Prime Minister have instructed the heads of the relevant agencies to quickly investigate SOCAR's gas issues in Bulgaria and provide information on the feasibility. "

News.Az

News.Az