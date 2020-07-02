President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Alexander Lukashenko

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on the national holiday of the Belarusian people - Independence Day, according to the Presidential press service.

The letter reads:

"On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate you and fraternal people of Belarus on the national holiday - Independence Day.

The consistent transformations and structural reforms carried out under your leadership were a reliable foundation for achieving high results in the socio-economic development of the country and ensuring the well-being of citizens.

The peoples of Azerbaijan and Belarus are linked by historically formed relations of friendship, cooperation and mutual support. It is gratifying that a constructive interstate dialogue is becoming more and more substantial and dynamic every year.

I am sure that the comprehensive development and strengthening of traditionally friendly ties, as well as the use of the solid potential of the Azerbaijani-Belarusian multifaceted cooperation, will continue to serve the interests of our peoples and countries.

On this festive day, I wish you, dear Alexander Grigoryevich, good health, happiness and success, and the Republic of Belarus - prosperity and wellbeing."

