President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Amir of Kuwait
The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the occasion of National Holiday, APA reports citing the Presidential press service.
The congratulatory letter reads:
"It is on the occasion of the National Day of the State of Kuwait that I offer my most cordial congratulations and best wishes to you, and through you the friendly people of Kuwait.
I am confident that the development of Azerbaijan-Kuwait relations will serve further to the solidification of friendship and cooperation between our peoples.
On this prominent day, I wish strong health and happiness to you, and everlasting peace and prosperity to your people."
News.Az