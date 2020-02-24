President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Amir of Kuwait

+ ↺ − 16 px

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the occasion of National Holiday, APA reports citing the Presidential press service.

The congratulatory letter reads:

"It is on the occasion of the National Day of the State of Kuwait that I offer my most cordial congratulations and best wishes to you, and through you the friendly people of Kuwait.

I am confident that the development of Azerbaijan-Kuwait relations will serve further to the solidification of friendship and cooperation between our peoples.

On this prominent day, I wish strong health and happiness to you, and everlasting peace and prosperity to your people."

News.Az

