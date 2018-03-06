President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani women

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Azerbaijani women on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, March 8.

“Dear women, I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the International Women’s Day and wish you robust health and happiness,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory message, APA reports.

In his message, the president hailed the women’s exceptional role in preserving Azerbaijan’s centuries-old rich heritage and the purity of the Azerbaijani language.

The fact that the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the 100th anniversary of which will be celebrated solemnly this year, enfranchised women for the first time in the East is the result of a worthy assessment of women’s activities in harmonious development of the society and a fair solution of the fateful tasks, President Aliyev noted.

News.Az

