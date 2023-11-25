President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željko Komšić on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

Relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina have good traditions, said the head of state, adding: “I believe that our joint efforts to strengthen our bilateral relations and expand our cooperation in all areas will further contribute to the prosperity of our peoples.”

“On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your activities, and the friendly people of Bosnia and Herzegovina ever-lasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader said.

