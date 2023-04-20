President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Cuban president on re-election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudez on the occasion of his reelection as President of Cuba, News.Az reports.

“I sincerely congratulate you on your reelection as the President of the Republic of Cuba,” the Azerbaijani leader said in his congratulatory message.

The head of state noted that the Azerbaijan-Cuba relations that rest on fine traditions develop successfully today. “I believe we will continue our joint efforts to consistently ensure the development of friendly ties between our countries and the expansion of mutually beneficial bilateral and multilateral cooperation.”

“I wish you robust health, happiness and success in discharging the duties of the highest office for the sake of the prosperity of the friendly people of Cuba,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az