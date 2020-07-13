President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Emmanuel Macron

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron on the country's national holiday.

The letter reads:

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to convey to you and in your person to all your people the most cordial congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of the French Republic.

The continuous development of friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and France based on mutual trust and good traditions is encouraging. I am convinced that, through joint efforts, our ties in the fields of politics, economics, culture, education, defense, high technology and other areas, serving the interests of our countries and the welfare of the two peoples, will continue successfully. Azerbaijan is interested in raising bilateral relations with France to a qualitatively new level.

We hope that thanks to France's resolute and fair position as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and other co-chair countries, the occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and seven surrounding districts by Armenia, which has been continuing for nearly 30 years, will soon come to an end, and the Azerbaijani IDPs will return to their native lands. We believe that the conflict will be resolved on the basis of the norms and principles of international law, the requirements of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the provisions of the Helsinki Final Act within the framework of territorial integrity and inviolability of Azerbaijan's borders.

At this difficult time, when the world faced the COVID-19 pandemic, I want to express the solidarity of the Azerbaijani people with the friendly French people.

On this remarkable day, I wish you strong health, success in your deeds, and constant prosperity to the friendly French Republic."

