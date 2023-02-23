President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Emperor of Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Emperor Naruhito of Japan on the occasion of his birthday, News.Az reports.

“On the occasion of the National Day of Japan - Emperor's Birthday, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I have the pleasure to convey my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and through you all the people of your country,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory message.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Japan,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

