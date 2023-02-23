President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Emperor of Japan
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Emperor Naruhito of Japan on the occasion of his birthday, News.Az reports.
“On the occasion of the National Day of Japan - Emperor's Birthday, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I have the pleasure to convey my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and through you all the people of your country,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory message.
“On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Japan,” the Azerbaijani leader added.