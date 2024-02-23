President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Emperor of Japan
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Emperor of Japan Naruhito on the occasion of his country’s national day, News.Az reports.
“It is on the occasion of the National Day of Japan - Emperor's Birthday that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I offer my cordial congratulations to you and through you all the people of your country,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.
“On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Japan,” the Azerbaijani leader added.