President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Emperor of Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Emperor of Japan Naruhito on the occasion of his country’s national day, News.Az reports.

“It is on the occasion of the National Day of Japan - Emperor's Birthday that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I offer my cordial congratulations to you and through you all the people of your country,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Japan,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az