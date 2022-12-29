President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Benjamin Netanyahu on occasion of start of his term as Israeli PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to Benjamin Netanyahu on the occasion of the start of his term as the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, News.az reports.

“We attach special importance to Azerbaijan-Israel relations. They stem from the interests of our peoples, who have historically lived in conditions of friendship and mutual understanding. It is gratifying that our interstate relations, resting on such solid foundations as mutual trust and support, have developed on an upward trend and reached the current level in the past 30 years. You have made an immense contribution to the formation and development of relations between our countries,” the head of state said in his letter.

“In November of this year, a decision was made to establish the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel. I am hopeful that the opening of our Embassy will contribute to the further development of Azerbaijan-Israel relations.

I am sure that in accordance with the interests of our friendly peoples, we will successfully continue our joint efforts in the direction of deepening the relations between our countries and further expanding our mutually beneficial cooperation,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az