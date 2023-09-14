President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Jewish community of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the Jewish community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the New Year - Rosh Hashanah, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan’s Jewish community, distinguished by its ethno-cultural diversity, has been living in the country for hundreds of years and considers Azerbaijan its homeland. It has lived in peace and tranquility, has never been subjected to anti-Semitism and discrimination, and has become an integral part and an equal member of our society. It is noteworthy that our citizens of Jewish origin are closely involved in the public and political life of our country and spare no efforts for the development and progress of our common home, Azerbaijan,” the head of state said in his message.

“A high culture of coexistence, exemplary friendship and fraternal relations between representatives of different peoples and religions reigns in Azerbaijan, which has made important contributions to inter-civilizational and inter-cultural dialogue in the world. The protection of human rights and freedoms based on modern democratic principles, the preservation of the language and culture of ethnic minorities, the promotion of multicultural values and traditions of tolerance are the main directions of our state policy.

Rosh Hashanah is a celebration of renewal, good news and spiritual purity. On the occasion of this holiday, I once again convey my sincere congratulations to all of you and wish happiness to your families and blessings to your tables,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az