President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Lithuanian counterpart

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Dalia Grybauskaite, President of the Republic Lithuania.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Lithuania.

“I believe that the relations of friendship and partnership between Azerbaijan and Lithuania and our fruitful cooperation both in bilateral and multilateral formats will successfully continue to the benefit of our nations.

“On this remarkable day, it is with pleasure that I wish all the best to you and the friendly people of Lithuania everlasting peace and prosperity,” reads the congratulatory letter.

