President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev

On July 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The head of state congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on his jubilee and wished him the best of health and new successes in his activities for the development of Kazakhstan.

President Ilham Aliyev noted the exceptional role of Nursultan Nazarbayev in the establishment of the independent Republic of Kazakhstan, emphasizing that thanks to his tireless efforts, Kazakhstan has passed a great path of development, and that great strides have been made in ensuring the welfare of the people and strengthening public and political stability. The head of state said that the friendly relations between national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and Nursultan Nazarbayev played a significant role in building bilateral ties between the two countries. President Ilham Aliyev also praised Nursultan Nazarbayev's contributions to expanding cooperation among the Turkic-speaking states.

Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked the Azerbaijani President for the attention, congratulations and warm words.

During the conversation, the sides expressed their confidence that Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan friendly relations would continue to develop successfully in all areas.

News.Az