President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Portuguese counterpart on re-election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulation to Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on his re-election as President of Portugal.

The letter reads:

"I wish to cordially congratulate you on your reelection as President of the Portuguese Republic.

I believe that we will continue our efforts to further expand Azerbaijan-Portugal ties and develop friendly and cooperative relations between our countries."

President Ilham Aliyev wished Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa strong health, happiness, and success in his endeavors for the prosperity of the friendly people of Portugal.

News.Az

News.Az