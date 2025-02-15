President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Serbia's president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on the occasion of that country's national holiday, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

"On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Serbia.

Azerbaijan and Serbia have been close friends and reliable strategic partners for many years. Our high-level political dialogue and cooperation, enriched with new content, not only contribute to the welfare of our peoples and countries but also play a pivotal role in advancing cooperation between the Caucasus and Balkan regions. Our successful collaboration in the energy sector, which is one of the priority areas of our partnership, positively impacts Europe's energy security.

At the same time, our fruitful cooperation and mutual support within international organizations are gratifying. By leveraging existing opportunities, we can further develop our interstate relations and deepen our multifaceted cooperation.

I am confident that the traditional friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia, as well as our mutual activities on both bilateral and multilateral levels, will continue to expand with our joint efforts in line with the interests of our peoples, further strengthening our strategic partnership.

On this festive occasion, I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Serbia everlasting peace and prosperity," reads the letter.

