Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates XVI Supreme Head of Malaysia

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates XVI Supreme Head of Malaysia

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the XVI Supreme Head of Malaysia His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al Musta'in Billah on the occasion of his country’s national holiday – the Independence Day, News.Az reports citing Presidential press service.

The letter reads:

"Your Majesty,

I cordially congratulate you and through you, your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s national holiday – the Independence Day.

I believe that we will continue to put joint efforts for further strengthening and developing of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malaysia in line with the interests of our peoples.

I wish to note that the people of Azerbaijan stands in solidarity with the people of Malaysia in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic faced by the world.

On such a remarkable day, I convey my best wishes to you and everlasting peace and prosperity to friendly Malaysia."


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      