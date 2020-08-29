President Ilham Aliyev congratulates XVI Supreme Head of Malaysia

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the XVI Supreme Head of Malaysia His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al Musta'in Billah on the occasion of his country’s national holiday – the Independence Day, News.Az reports citing Presidential press service.

The letter reads:

"Your Majesty,

I cordially congratulate you and through you, your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s national holiday – the Independence Day.

I believe that we will continue to put joint efforts for further strengthening and developing of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malaysia in line with the interests of our peoples.

I wish to note that the people of Azerbaijan stands in solidarity with the people of Malaysia in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic faced by the world.

On such a remarkable day, I convey my best wishes to you and everlasting peace and prosperity to friendly Malaysia."

