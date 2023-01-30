President Ilham Aliyev: Document on natural gas cooperation between Hungary and Azerbaijan signed today was prepared in a matter of three days

+ ↺ − 16 px

“As my dear friend has noted, we are not energy friends, we are true friends. Over the past year, I can say that Azerbaijan has received orders and requests from more than 10 countries regarding the supply of energy resources. I can say that all these proposals are being discussed now. They are being routinely discussed and then, of course, decisions will be made,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at an official dinner, which was hosted in his honor in Budapest, News.az reports.

“I can say that the document on natural gas cooperation between Hungary and Azerbaijan signed today was prepared in a matter of three days, and it was signed today. So three days, and these were weekend days. But it was enough for us to take a very important strategic step and put our signature on it today. This once again shows how sincere our relations are, and this is the greatest asset of our relations – mutual trust, mutual respect and our joint action on the basis of mutual interests,” the head of state emphasized.

