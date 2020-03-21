President Ilham Aliyev donates one year's salary to the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus

President Ilham Aliyev donates one year's salary to the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has donated one year's salary to the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus, APA reports.

The Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus was established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated March 19, 2020.

By the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated March 19, 2020, 20 million Azerbaijani manats was initially allocated from the reserve fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus.

Individuals and legal entities can make voluntary contributions to the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus, which was established to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the Republic of Azerbaijan and provide financial support to measures taken to fight against it.

The funds will be used for measures to combat the coronavirus, including the formation of special regime medical institutions, rewarding and providing financial assistance to medical workers, improving the infrastructure and strengthening the material and technical base of medical institutions.

News.Az

News.Az