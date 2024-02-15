President Ilham Aliyev earmarks AZN 10mln to support Karabakh University’s operations

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on facilitating the operations of the Karabakh University, News.Az reports.

Under this decree, AZN 10 million has been allocated from the Reserve Fund of the President of Azerbaijan, as specified in the 2024 state budget, to the Ministry of Science and Education. This financial infusion aims to facilitate the functioning of Karabakh University.

The Ministry of Finance has been tasked with the responsibility of managing the allocation and disbursement of these funds, while other matters arising from the implementation of this decree will be addressed by the Cabinet of Ministers.

