President Ilham Aliyev establishes Organizing Committee for key international climate conferences in Baku

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on the establishment of the Organizing Committee for the three international events to be held in Baku. The event include the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the 19th session of the COP serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP 19) and the 6th session of the COP serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA 6), all scheduled to take place in 2024, News.az reports.

Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev was appointed as the Chairman of the Organizing Committee.

