President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to the Emir of Kuwait

+ ↺ − 16 px

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The letter reads:

“Your Majesty,

I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of your elder brother, the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, all members of your family and the friendly people of Kuwait in connection with this heavy loss.

Rest in peace!"

News.Az

News.Az