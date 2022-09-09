President Ilham Aliyev extends condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev offered condolences to UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, News.Az reports.

“We have been deeply saddened by the news of the death of the outstanding head of state - Queen of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Her Majesty Elizabeth II,” the Azerbaijani leader said in his message of condolence.

“Since the second half of the 20th century, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who has inscribed her name in the annals of world history with dignity and played an exceptional role in the life of the United Kingdom, was an outstanding and bright personality for her people.”

“The Queen, who selflessly devoted her whole life to the advancement of her country, has erected an eternal monument in the hearts of millions of her compatriots with her wholehearted commitment to national interests, selfless service to her people and utter loyalty to the state. For seven decades, the Queen's public activities have rightly earned her great authority, deep respect and admiration around the world,” President Aliyev said.

“Over this heavy loss, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my deepest condolences to you, the royal family and all the people of the United Kingdom,” the head of state added.

News.Az