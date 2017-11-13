President Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to Iraqi PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to Prime Minister of Iraq Haider al-Abadi.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and destructions as a result of a terrible earthquake that hit your country,” the Azerbaijani president said in his letter.



“On the occasion of this tragedy, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died, and all the people of Iraq, and wish those injured the swiftest possible recovery, and the soonest elimination of the consequences of the natural disaster,” said Ilham Aliyev.



A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Iran and Iraq last night, killing at least 339 people, almost all of them in Iran.

News.Az

