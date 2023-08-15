Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to Russian President

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to Russian President

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in connection with the explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala, which caused numerous casualties, News.az reports.

The letter reads: "I was very saddened by the news of multiple casualties as a result of an explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala.

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the relatives and loved ones of those who died, and wish all the injured a recovery."

 News.az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      