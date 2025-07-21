President Ilham Aliyev honors media representatives with awards

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to award media representatives on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Press.

According to the Order, 26 individuals were awarded the "Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan", one person received the "Labor" Order of the 1st degree, ten individuals were awarded the "Labor" Order of the 3rd degree, and 137 individuals were honored with the "Progress" medal for their contributions to the development of the Azerbaijani media, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

Moreover, 26 individuals were awarded the honorary title of "Honored Journalist" for their special services in the development of the national press in Azerbaijan.

Additionally, three individuals were awarded the individual scholarship of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for their special services and long-term fruitful activities in the development of the Azerbaijani media.

