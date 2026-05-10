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President Ilham Aliyev: I highly value our partnership with Slovakia

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President Ilham Aliyev: I highly value our partnership with Slovakia
Photo: AzerTAG

President Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his X account regarding the kind words about Azerbaijan posted by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on his social media account.

News.az presents the post: “Thank you dear Robert for your true and valuable words about Azerbaijan. I highly value our partnership, once again thank you for hospitality during my visit to Slovakia and looking forward to seeing you in Baku soon,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his post.

 


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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