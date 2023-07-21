President Ilham Aliyev: If Armenia will totally refrain from any territorial claims to Azerbaijan, the signing of a peace agreement can be realistic by the end of this year

If Armenia will totally refrain from any territorial claims to Azerbaijan, I think, the signing of a peace agreement can be realistic by the end of this year, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, News.az reports.

“If not, well, I said many times, if they don't want to have a peace agreement with us, we cannot force them. We could not force them to comply with international law for 28 years. We managed only to force them by force.

But in this case, there'll be no peace. Well, it's not the best scenario for the region. It will not add stability, security, and also taking into account the very fragile geopolitical situations that may create complications in the future,” the Azerbaijani President added.

