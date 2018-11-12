President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates administrative building of E-Government Development Center
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of the administrative building of E-Government Development Center under the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, AZERTAC reports.
