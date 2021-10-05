President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 4, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the complex of military unit of the State Border Service in Jabrayil.

A marble memorial stone and a plaque were erected in the military unit on the occasion of the President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev's participation in the opening ceremony.

President Ilham Aliyev drove an armored combat vehicle and viewed Harop unmanned aerial vehicles.

