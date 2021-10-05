President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates complex of State Border Service’s military unit in Jabrayil
On October 4, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the complex of military unit of the State Border Service in Jabrayil.
A marble memorial stone and a plaque were erected in the military unit on the occasion of the President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev's participation in the opening ceremony.
President Ilham Aliyev drove an armored combat vehicle and viewed Harop unmanned aerial vehicles.