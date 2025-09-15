President Ilham Aliyev inspects work at mulberry orchard in Khojaly's Dashbulag village

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 15, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev visited a 13-hectare mulberry orchard established in Dashbulag village of the Khojaly district.

The head of state was briefed on the developments, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

A total of 130,000 mulberry saplings, imported from the People’s Republic of China, have been planted in the orchard, and a drip irrigation system has been installed.

The production of mulberry leaves is projected to reach 100 tons in 2026 and 500 tons by 2030. Cocoon production is forecast at 60 tons over the next five years, starting from 2026. In October-November this year, plans include the installation of a drip irrigation system on an additional 150 hectares, the planting of about 1.5 million mulberry saplings, the establishment of a mulberry orchard based on a cluster model, the construction of silkworm breeding facilities in the surrounding area, the production of fresh cocoons, and their processing. The project has created permanent employment for 25 people, with an additional 750 individuals to be engaged in seasonal work.

News.Az