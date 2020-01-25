President Ilham Aliyev instructs on evacuation of Azerbaijani students from earthquake zone in Turkey
- 25 Jan 2020 16:29
Measures are being taken aimed at the evacuation of Azerbaijani students, studying in the earthquake zone of Turkey by relevant bodies, in accordance with the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, press-service of the Cabinet of Ministers told APA.
