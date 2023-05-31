President Ilham Aliyev: It is planned to transport wind energy generated from the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to European markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

“There was also an important event last December in the area of green energy in Bucharest. Several countries including Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, Romania as well as the President of the European Commission attended the ceremony. An agreement on green energy and transmission was signed. I'm sure, it will a global project and attract more countries and companies,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 28th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas) and the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power) within the framework of the Baku Energy Week at the Baku Expo Center, News.az reports.

“We already held the first steering committee in Baku. We came to an agreement that it will be integrated project from offshore winds in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to European markets, including transmission lines and subsea cable under the Black Sea.

We are now in the phase of expectation of finalization of feasibility study. We think that this project can transport a minimum of 4 gigawatts of green energy to Europe, which will be our additional contribution,” the Azerbaijani President noted.

