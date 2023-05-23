President Ilham Aliyev: It was Azerbaijan, which had initiated creation of the integrated South Caucasus model

Azerbaijan favors the signing of a peace treaty on the basis of Azerbaijan-initiated 5 principles, in particular, the mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty of states, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Margareta Cederfelt, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted that it was Azerbaijan, which had initiated the common platform bringing together Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia and creation of the integrated South Caucasus model.

News.Az