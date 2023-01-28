President Ilham Aliyev: Karabakh remains an integral part of Azerbaijan and will remain as such forever

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Today I informed our esteemed guest about the processes taking place in our region. The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has ended. This conflict has already been resolved. Karabakh remains an integral part of Azerbaijan and will remain as such forever,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement with President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, be News.az reports.

“Having already ended the occupation, we have come closer to peace. Peace has not yet been achieved. The peace treaty to be signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia will lead to the achievement of peace. We have made explicit proposals and, despite all the suffering and destruction, we still believe that a peace treaty must be signed. Otherwise, the dangers in our region may increase,” the head of state noted.

News.Az